Ezor was loading gun powder, powdered pepper, sedative materials into explosive device – witness

Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf, prosecution’s star witness in the ongoing trial of ten persons accused of plotting a coup d’etat on Tuesday told the High Court that Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, an accused person was loading Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with gun powder, powdered pepper, sand, and sedative materials.

He said this in a video shown in court when Mrs Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution, was leading him to testify about the recordings he made about the alleged coup plot.

Staff Sergeant Awarf also told the Court that a container, which served as the X-ray unit of Citadel Hospital belonging to Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, became a weapon manufacturing centre for Ezor, a blacksmith.

The Court heard that Dr Mac Palm had shown the pistols and IEDs made by Ezor so far to him (Sule) at the said Hospital located at Alajo.

Sule pointed to the Court, Bright Alan Debrah, alias BB, Freight Manager, also an accused person, examining one of the pistols made by Ezor, when asked by the Prosecution to tell the Court what BB was holding.

Lance Corporal Sylvester Akankpewe and Corporal Ali Solomon WOII Saan were also pointed out to the Court during Sule’s testimony.

In a cross-examination, Dr Mac Palm’s lawyer told Sule that he (Sule) was a notorious land guard working for private individuals as well as senior officers in the Army, adding that as a result he even killed one person and was also shot in the arm in a gun battle.

Sule refuted the assertion and said contrary to that, he owned a building and construction firm and that he was rather attacked thus, by defending himself, the person died out of which he was acquitted and discharged by the Ajabeng District Court, denying that he was shot in the arm.

The accused persons are: Dr Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Ezor, BB, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Johannes Zikpi, a signaler, with the Ghana Armed Forces, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akankpewe, Corporal Ali Solomon, WOII Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

They are facing charges, including conspiracy, high treason, possession of firearms, explosives and ammunitions and being tried by a three-panel of judges- Justices Hafisata Amaleboba, Stephen Oppong and presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.

The High Court has since granted all the ten, bail.