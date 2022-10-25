Fa No Fom over Gidigba – DJ Azonto demands higher payment for Ghana DJ Awards Performance

Ghana’s Amapiano King DJ Azonto has stated that organizers of this year’s Ghana Dj Awards, should pay him well precisely an amount higher than Stonebwoys performance fees

Dj Azonto who is billed to perform at the award show believes since the release of his current hit song, Fa No Fom, there hasn’t been any song that has taken over the streets to date

According to DJ Azonto, since the song has been more highly accepted by the public than that of Stonebwoys Gidigba, any payment below what Stonebwoy is taking will pull him out of the event

Fa No Fom has been a very popular song in Ghana till now and even though all the “bigger men” have released songs, none has been able to take over the Fa No Fom fever. DJ Azonto stated

DJ Azonto has been nominated at the Ghana DJ Awards under Djs Song Of The Year category and believes to take home the award which has had so many fans voting for him

Sources claim DJ Azonto hired a tour bus in various regions announcing his nomination and gathering votes from fans without social media access

The event which is scheduled to take place on November 5th at the Silver Star Tower will see DJ Azonto among many other musicians including Stonebwoy, Andy Dosty, Obaapa Christy, Incredible Zigi, to mention but a few performing.

Support for DJ Azonto at the Ghana DJ Awards

Short Code to vote is :*714*66#

Nomination Code: 95