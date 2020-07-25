U.S. airlines have received an emergency order issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directing an inspection of critical engine parts of certain Boeing 737 airplanes following reports of single-engine shutdowns during flights.

Under the order, about 2,000 Boeing 737 twin-engine airplanes would be inspected across the United States, the FAA said Friday.

The order, or the emergency airworthiness directive, applies to models 737-300, -400, -500, -600, -700, -700C, -800, -900, and 900ER series airplanes, the FAA said on Thursday. These versions are called 737 Classics and 737 NGs. The grounded Boeing 737 Max is not included in the ordered inspection.

The FAA directed relevant passenger jet owners and operators to inspect the airplanes parked for at least seven days or flying fewer than 11 times following resumption of operation, as the regulator had received four reports that certain engine valves were stuck open.

Passenger airplanes normally have at least two engines. Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a total power loss without the ability to restart. This condition, if not addressed, could lead to compressor stalls and dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart, forcing pilots to make off-airport landings, the FAA said in the order.

In response, Boeing said it is providing inspection and replacement information to airplane owners.

“With airplanes being stored or used infrequently due to lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the valve can be more susceptible to corrosion,” Boeing said in a statement. Enditem

Advertisements