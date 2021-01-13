Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian player Fabio Gama has been named the sixth most attractive players in the GPL.

Gama who played his first game at the Accra Sports Stadium where his two assists resulted in two goals against Liberty Professionals on Monday.says there is more to come as he was not worried with the Ghanaian temperature, food and culture.

There is the possibility he can improve to be among the top three or the best if he continue to work hard and score goals.

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko are head over heels with the Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama following an impressive performance.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a free transfer. “I feel good about my performance but I believe I need to improve on my performance and continue to work hard to help my teammates,” he said after the Liberty game.

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan aka “Baby Jet’ emerged as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) this season.

The Legon Cities striker who has barely played games for his side remains the player with the most attention.

Gyan pulled out an incredible 52% in a survey report conducted by Ghanaian data and research firm African Sports Centre for Data, Research & Technology.

The 35-year-old came top ahead of Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay, Felix Annan, Yahaya Mohammed, Patrick Razak, Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Since joining the Ghana Premier League side, the ex-Sunderland and Udinese star has been able to make just three appearances for the Club so far this season.

Asamoah who has been combining tennis and football to maintain his fitness has also been nominated for the Athlete of the Month (December) 2020 by the popular African Sports Media Network, producers of the African Sports Monthly Magazine.