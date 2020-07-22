Face-to-face teaching and learning for grades 11 and 12 in schools in three restricted local authority areas in Namibia’s Erongo region resumed Wednesday following a decision by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The Education Minister, Anna Nghipondoka in a statement announced the re-opening of all public and private schools that have indicated their readiness to resume operations as of Wednesday.

“As per the ministerial guidelines issued on the compliance standards for operations of schools, it is imperative that schools that do not meet these standards must not resume operations until these standards are fully met,” she said.

Namibia’s Erongo region, particularly Walvis Bay has become the country’s COVID-19 epicenter recording the highest number of cases as well as deaths.

“I strongly appeal to all the staff members, learners, parents and the community at large, to fully adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, to ensure that all our efforts made thus far contribute significantly towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 and continuation of teaching and learning,” she added.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in the southwestern African nation, Namibia has recorded 1,366 cumulative cases. Enditem

