Facebook Confirms Social Media Sites are Coming Back Online

Facebook and other sites included under its corporate umbrella are slowly coming back online, the company said in a statement.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” Facebook said via Twitter on Monday evening.

The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide.