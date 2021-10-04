Facebook Employees Unable to Enter Buildings to Assess Outage

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
ILLUSTRATION - Facebook wants in: The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse has made waves in recent months with a platform that allows users to listen to or join conversations in audio chat
ILLUSTRATION - Facebook wants in: The invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse has made waves in recent months with a platform that allows users to listen to or join conversations in audio chat "rooms". Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa

Facebook employees are unable to access office locations to start evaluating the extent of the major outage, media reported on Monday.

The company’s employees were unable to enter offices because their badges were not working, a New York Times reporter Sheera Frenkel said via Twitter.

A global Facebook outage has been ongoing for more than four hours, with company-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger affected as well.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here