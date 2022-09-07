Facebook loses 20 million users in Europe in first half of 2022

Fresh data from Trading Platforms indicates that the number of Facebook’s monthly active users in Europe plunged by a massive 20 million in the first half of this year.

Europe is the third-largest market for Facebook in terms of usage penetration. The continent has seen a steady increase in the number of Facebook users over the past decade. The monthly number of active users has been continually growing since 2013, before reaching its peak in December 2021.

According to the company’s earnings report, Facebook had a massive 427 million monthly active users in Europe in Q4 2021, 8 million more than in 2020 and 33 million more than before COVID-19.

But, after losing 20 million users in the first six months of this year, Facebook’s European user base shrunk below 2020 levels.

At the same time, the social media giant reported a growth in the number of users on a global scale, with their number rising from 2.91 billion to 2.93 billion in this period.

But the plunging number of users is not the only problem Facebook faces in the European market. Regulators are close to stopping Meta, Facebook’s parent company, from sending EU data to the US, bringing a years-long privacy battle to a head.

As the company has pointed out many times, this could result in Facebook and Instagram potentially pulling their apps from millions of people and thousands of businesses across the continent.

On the other hand, the company’s latest earnings report showed that Facebook continues to focus on regions outside Europe and North America. The reward of this effort can be seen in the Asia Pacific region, where the company had significant gains in terms of a growing user base.

There are nearly 330 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country by Facebook audience size. To put this into context, if India’s Facebook audience were a country, it would be ranked fourth in terms of the largest population worldwide.

Besides India, several other markets have more than 100 million Facebook users. The United States ranked as the second-largest market, with nearly 180 million users. Indonesia and Brazil follow with 130 million and 116 million, respectively.

Facebook is one of the social media apps that really propelled the entire online interaction ecosystem into new heights. It is very popular in many markets across the world.

However, the company has recently been having issues with appealing to the young generation, who do not see Facebook’s novelty anymore. Some think that the site is for ‘old’ people, and is not trendy anymore for the kind of content they want to see. It is for this reason that Instagram comes in first in their minds, not to mention that Facebook has been unable to deal with the competition Tiktok poses.