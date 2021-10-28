Facebook Rebranding Not to Change Company’s Perception Among Users – Expert

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change the name of the company to Meta may give it new image but will not change the damaged public’s perception of the organization rocked by scandals, Florida University social media professor Andrew Selepak told Sputnik.

“Changing the name to Meta allows the company to put a new public face on the company,” Selepak said on Thursday. “But it doesn’t change the name of their biggest money-making product and won’t change the perception of the company among users.”

Selepak noted that Facebook’s name is associated with scandals like fake news, extremist groups and choosing profits over people.

Rebranding Facebook to Meta creates an umbrella for all their products, much like when Google changed its corporate name to Alphabet to cover their other products and services, but the public will continue to associate Meta and all its services with Facebook and its founder Zuckerberg, Selepak said.

Earlier on Thursday, Zuckerberg announced the changes to his company and previewed that soon it will be able to offer a digital universe that can be accessed by means of virtual reality glasses with 3D spaces where people can socialize, learn, or play.

The changes are occurring as Zuckerberg battles public scrutiny for alleged unethical practices at the company.

Facebook was exposed after former product manager, Frances Haugen, leaked internal documents and told Congress that the company was allegedly aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over users’ safety instead.

Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.