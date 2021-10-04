Facebook Says Aware of Reports of User Problems on Their Apps and Products

Facebook said on Monday that it is aware of the reports of users encountering problems when trying to access the company’s family of apps and other products, including Instagram and Whatsapp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said via Twitter.

Tens of thousands of users from countries around the world began reporting problems with Facebook’s services shortly after 11:30 EST on Monday.

Reported problems include issues connecting to the company’s apps and sites, including messaging services.