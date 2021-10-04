Facebook Secret Debunker Turns Out to Be Company’s Former Employee

Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, has revealed herself on US television as the mysterious whistleblower behind the leak of internal documents proving Facebook did not duly police content that it knew contained hate speech and misinformation.

Over the past few weeks, Haugen, who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.

“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money,” Haugen told CBS’ 60 Minutes show on Sunday.

The whistleblower joined Facebook in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company’s way of tackling the problem. She believes that Facebook’s connivance to spread of misinformation was among the factors that led to the deadly riots in Washington following the US presidential election.