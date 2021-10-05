Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer global outages

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, all suffered global outages on Monday.
A statement issued by Facebook said they were working to restore the three Facebook services.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on Twitter.
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
