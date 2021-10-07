Facebook Whistleblower to Meet January 6 House Committee on Thursday

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, who has leaked controversial documents of the company, may appear in the House of Representatives select committee probing the January 6 Capitol riot on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources.

The committee is purportedly keen to learn how the social network was used in facilitating the Capitol Hill violence.

Haugen has released thousands of alleged Facebook documents showing that the company was aware of harm done by the platform to the mental health of teenagers, but did not put much effort to fix it. She testified before Congress on Tuesday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rejected the accusations levied by the whistleblower.

On January 6, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. As a result of the riot, a protester and a policeman were killed, and three more died from causes unrelated to the violence.

