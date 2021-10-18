Facebook’s Algorithm to Battle Online Hatred Shows Little Success

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
FILED - A massive data leak of email addresses and phone numbers from Facebook will make it easier for email scammers to pretend to be someone you know, internet security experts fear. Photo: Uli Deck/dpa
FILED - A massive data leak of email addresses and phone numbers from Facebook will make it easier for email scammers to pretend to be someone you know, internet security experts fear. Photo: Uli Deck/dpa

The artificial intelligence algorithm used by Facebook to find and remove publications inciting hatred and enmity has proved ineffective as it deletes less than 5% of such posts, the Wall Street Journal newspaper said, citing internal documents of the company.

Frances Haugen, a former employee at the company and whistleblower, has claimed that Facebook’s algorithms fail to adequately identify hateful content, and the lack of workers prevents it from eliminating the detected issues.

According to the estimates mentioned in the documents, artificial intelligence removes messages that generate only 2% of hate speech on the platform. In March of this year, a group of experts came to a similar conclusion, claiming that Facebook AI removed from 3-5% of hate-inciting publications and 0.6% of content that violates Facebook rules on violence, while accounts displaying such publications remain active.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has denied Haugen’s claims about the company’s knowledge of alleged harm to the mental health of teenagers from its content, in a fight with which it did not put much effort.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here