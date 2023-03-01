Fachi Little Flower School Complex launches 30th anniversary

Fachi Little Flower School Complex in Tamale has launched its 30th Anniversary with a call on parents to prioritise their children’s education.

Various activities including float, health screening, sporting events and donations to orphanages and Ghana Prisons Service would be undertaken from now until September 16, 2023 when the anniversary celebrations would be climaxed.

It is under the theme: “30 Years of Holistic Education in Northern Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”

Mrs Dame Anna Maria Fati Paul, Proprietress of Fachi Little Flower School Complex, speaking at the launch of the Anniversary in Tamale, said, “It has been 30 years since the school started on a humble note with only three girls under a tree in my house.”

She said the school, which was originally a girls’ school, later became a mixed school to effectively serve the needs of the people.

She said, “We serve children from all religious denominations with a total student population of 1,111 and 78 staff members including teaching and non-teaching staff.”

She noted that the anniversary was not only about sharing their accomplishments over the years but also to recognise the tremendous growth that had taken place at the school.

Mr John Achim, Manager of the School said the school, since 2015, had seen 245 students graduating and passing the Basic Education Certificate Examination with over 90 per cent of them securing distinctions.

Mr Bright Lawoe, Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education, whose speech was read on his behalf, admonished teachers to keep up the good work saying, “The success of a teacher is not measured by how many material things he has acquired but by the number of productive and functional individuals he has produced.”