Facilitate access to land, infrastructure to scale up investor competition – MoTI

Central Region should focus on constraints encountered by existing enterprises and facilitate access to affordable land, infrastructure and services that may be required by investors to scale up their competitiveness as businesses boom.

Dr John Hawkins Asiedu, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) who gave the advice, said the Region should also improve on networking and information sharing for entrepreneurs to connect, exchange ideas, and leverage each other’s expertise and contacts.

He was speaking at the official opening of the weeklong 2023 Central Regional Expo being held on the theme: “Sustaining Business Opportunities Through Networking and Investment for Economic Growth.”

The trade fair would showcase both harnessed and un-harnessed trade and tourism opportunities to attract impactful investment into the Central Region of Ghana which is strategic.

It would further create networking opportunities for small and medium scale enterprises in the Region to attract possible investors.

This year’s fair had coincided with the celebration of the 2023 Fetu Afahye to enable celebrants take advantage and patronise resources and produces in the region.

The Region has a wealth of opportunities ranging from its assets as a hub of education, tourism and its related services, mining, and fishing.

It would take a significant increase in private sector investment inflows into the regional economy to achieve the true transformational results over the short term in respect of inclusive and accelerated industrial growth, with higher levels of job creation.

Dr Asiedu noted that investing in jobs through manufacturing tradable goods based on the natural resource endowments and competitive advantage of each location would help boost the Region’s local economy.

He urged all participants to take full advantage of the Expo, which was a valuable platform to network, explore business opportunities, and enhance their knowledge.

He tasked them to continually work together to sustain business growth, create jobs, and propel the Central Region’s economy to greater heights.