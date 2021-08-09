Facilitate completion of Sunyani Airport – residents appeal to President

Residents in the Sunyani Municipality on Monday appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate the completion of rehabilitation works on the Sunyani Airport as he undertakes a working visit to the Bono Region.

President Akufo-Addo will pay a two-day working visit to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 10 and 11, where he is expected to inspect and inaugurate some projects.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on their expectations from the visit, the residents said the completion of the Sunyani Airport was long overdue, and they expected the President to facilitate its completion.

“I expect the President to visit the Sunyani Airport and see things for himself. This is my humble request,” said Mr Collins Agyenim Boateng, a resident.

Another resident, Mr Sam Kwajo, said: “Mr President, please use your high offices to ensure that the Sunyani Airport and the expansion of the highway drainage in front of the Sunyani High Court is completed”.

“The President’s visit is necessary because at least he would also experience the deplorable nature of the Sunyani-Yawhima road,” Mr Ray Eddie, another resident, said.

Some of the residents expressed concern about the poor nature of access roads in the capital, and hoped that the visit would help to effect the needed changes and raise the standard of Sunyani to a befitting regional capital.

They noted that the Sunyani Municipality lagged behind in development as compared to other regions but commended the government for including Sunyani in the implementation of the World Bank’s Secondary City Project, which brought some beautification to the town.

Under the project, modern streetlights had been erected on principal streets of the capital, while drainage systems had improved.

Several security cameras had also been installed at vantage points to check crime and pavements constructed to cover open drains.