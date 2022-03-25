Facilitators Of TVET Need Financial Support – 2nd Image Appeals

Mr Clint Boa-Amponsem, Director of Administration, 2nd Image International Skills College, has appealed to the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) to financially support facilitators of TVET.

He said the funds would help the facilitators to acquire higher qualifications and training for the benefit of the nation.

Mr Boa-Amponsem made the appeal during the 21st Graduation Ceremony of the 2nd Image International Skills College in Accra on the theme: ‘‘TVET: Life Possibilities Despite the Pandemic.’

A total of 185 students graduated in Hair and Beauty, Beauty and Spa, Facial Therapy, Cosmetology, Body Massaging, Beautician, Hairdressing, Fashion Design, Beauty Specialist and National Proficiency.

Out of the total, 36 were from the Ghana National Tailors Association (GNTDA), fully funded by the Government through the CTVET/Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Voucher Project (GTVP).

The Project is under the Ghanaian – German Finance Cooperation Co-financed by the German Government through KfW, implemented by the Council (now Commission) for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

Mr Boa-Amponsem noted that the College lacked resources to support facilitators to help them top up their qualifications to equally facilitate to international standards.

“Because we do not have such for our facilitators, the Chief Executive Officer of 2nd Image International Skills College Nikki Boa Amponsem fought through to be accredited by ITEC, a world qualification Examination, which provides leading international qualifications, specialising in Beauty and Spa Therapy, Hairdressing, Complementary Therapies etc,’’ he said.

The Director of Administration said the College had been training women and girls for the past 36 years, providing them with knowledge and skills to create income for themselves, their families and support the economic growth of the nation.

He said the College had encouraged their learners to take part in the International Therapy Examination Council (ITEC) examination in addition to their qualifications.

Mr Bernard Badu, National Co-Ordinator (Cocoa Roads),at the Department of Feeder Roads commended the College for helping to reduce unemployment in the country.

He urged the graduates to have faith in God since the difficulties in life including social and economic, were enormous but ‘‘everything was possible with Him.’’

Mr Badu congratulated them for their hard work and dedication.

Ms Vida Naa Amele Tagoe, the best graduating student, also the winner in the Beauty category of the 2021 WorldSkills Ghana Competition, commended facilitators of the college for their immense support.

The Competition is one of the tools employed by the CTVET to change the negative perceptions about TVET in Ghana and to increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions in the country.

‘‘I cannot hold my excitement, I thought it was a dream but I realised it was real so I have to live it,’’ she said.

She debunked the notion that TVET was for dropouts as it required intellect to create and encouraged all those who were interested in any skill to be passionate and determined to excel.