Facilities at KATH being expanded to improve cancer treatment

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), in Kumasi, is expanding and improving its facilities to increase access to quality cancer treatment.

The hospital is currently collaborating with the City Cancer Challenge, a global organization dedicated to reducing cancer deaths, to complete the hospital’s hot laboratory and pave way for the efficient operationalization of oncology diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The project, when completed, would expand access to effective cancer treatment and management at the hospital.

Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive Officer of KATH told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that, the hospital is committed to providing the requisite quality healthcare to reduce cancer deaths in the country.

He said the location of the hospital placed a huge burden on both the staff and management to provide efficient specialist clinical care to its clients who were from 13 out of the 16 regions of the country.

Dr. Owusu-Danso said the hospital played a leading role in the management and treatment of Covid-19 pandemic as was expected by many Ghanaians.

He said though the region currently had no case of Covid-19, there was the need for the people to continue to adhere to the safety protocols and exercise personal hygiene.

Dr. Owusu-Danso pointed out that, despite operational challenges, the hospital would continue to work in close collaboration with all stakeholders to deliver quality healthcare services to the people.