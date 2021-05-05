FILED - Anyone with a history of overreaction to certain medications may want to seek advice from an allergy specialist before receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa
FILED - Anyone with a history of overreaction to certain medications may want to seek advice from an allergy specialist before receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Western Cape Province of South Africa on Tuesday urged residential facilities and service centers for the elderly to help the latter to register in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Official statistics show that the Western Cape hosts a total of 300 old-age homes, where infections once concerned its government. The province has been mobilizing the public to help its 720,000 residents aged over 60 to register for the vaccination since the national government opened the official registration portal to this group of people in mid-April.

As of Tuesday, 2,650 residents in old-age homes have recovered and the number of active cases decreased to 8, the provincial government said in a statement.

It, however, cautioned the public to remain on high alert and to be responsive to potential risks of increasing infections as they have in the past.

South Africa plans to vaccinate 67 percent of the population by the end of this year with three phases to achieve herd immunity. Following the phase one that focuses on frontline healthcare workers, the phase two will target essential workers, persons in congregate settings, persons over 60 years and persons over 18 years with co-morbidities. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAfrican expert roots for biotechnology to boost smallholder income
Next articleMore than 220,000 Zimbabweans return home from abroad amid pandemic – IOM
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here