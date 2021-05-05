Western Cape Province of South Africa on Tuesday urged residential facilities and service centers for the elderly to help the latter to register in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Official statistics show that the Western Cape hosts a total of 300 old-age homes, where infections once concerned its government. The province has been mobilizing the public to help its 720,000 residents aged over 60 to register for the vaccination since the national government opened the official registration portal to this group of people in mid-April.

As of Tuesday, 2,650 residents in old-age homes have recovered and the number of active cases decreased to 8, the provincial government said in a statement.

It, however, cautioned the public to remain on high alert and to be responsive to potential risks of increasing infections as they have in the past.

South Africa plans to vaccinate 67 percent of the population by the end of this year with three phases to achieve herd immunity. Following the phase one that focuses on frontline healthcare workers, the phase two will target essential workers, persons in congregate settings, persons over 60 years and persons over 18 years with co-morbidities. Enditem