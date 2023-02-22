Facilities refurbished to manage livestock sector in Somalia

The Somali government, the European Union, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Monday they have refurbished buildings of the Ministry of Livestock, Forestry and Range to promote sustainable livestock management.

Hassan Hussein Mohamed, minister for Livestock, Forestry and Range, said the initiative will help improve the capacity of the government to better support and manage the country’s livestock sector, an industry critical to the country’s food security and economic development.

“It is critical for Somalia’s livestock sector to adapt to future challenges, and take advantage of opportunities as well,” Mohamed said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The works included the renovation of offices and facilities of the federal ministry building, along with the installation of IT equipment, furnishings including desks and chairs, and other important equipment.

FAO said there will also be long-term support for technical training of government staff to enhance knowledge and skills in needy and specialized technical areas.

Roland Kassab, FAO’s head of operations in Somalia, said by strengthening the capacity of staff and services at the ministry level, the benefits will be far-reaching for the whole livestock sector. Enditem