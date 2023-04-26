Facing illegal logging, mining and extractive industries, Indigenous communities form “La Guardia Indígena” to defend the Amazon

In the face of environmental destruction and illegal activities perpetuated by drug trafckers, fshing and mining companies, the Shipibo-Konibo-Xetebo are taking action to protect their land and resources by forming over 200 groups of ecosystem guardians known as “La Guardia Indígena” in the Ucayali region of Peru.

Members of La Guardia protect their territories and communities, but their work also represents a larger movement in the Indigenous Amazon of communities uniting to protect and defend their ancestral lands. Shipibo-Konibo-Xetebo members of La Guardia will shed light on how they protect their communities and seek to build a future in which they determine the stewardship of their ancestral lands in the The Peasant and Indigenous Press Forum on April 27th titled “How Indigenous Self-Determination is Counter Climate Collapse.”

Deforestation, illegal fshing, and coca infestations threaten their way of life and the ecosystems that sustain them, endangering the existence of the Amazon. The Flor de Ucayali community in the Coronel Portillo province has been particularly afected by these activities. Of over 20,200 hectares of forest, ffteen percent has been deforested and incinerated, destroying countless ecosystems, habitats, and food sources for numerous animal species. The rivers and lagoons of the Amazon are also under attack, facing severe overfshing due to illegal fshing practices. Though overfshing has been criminalized, the government has only enforced the law against Indigenous communities that have been stewarded and sustainably harvested from the Amazon’s waterways for centuries. The situation has left these communities struggling to feed themselves, and even put them in danger of incarceration.

Practicing nonviolence and mediation, La Guardia Indígena has carried out 45 interventions to date, to stop fshing companies from overharvesting in the Amazon’s waterways. During these operations, La Guardia attempts to create dialogue with trespassers. If illegal fshers return, La Guardia seizes their fshing equipment, and may defend themselves with ancestral weapons like bows and arrows when necessary. La Guardia then informs the authorities of their actions to defend their collective rights.

Coca infestations have also taken a serious toll on the communities living in the Ucayali region. Narcotrafcers will sow massive quantities of coca in the Amazon, and then pollute even the air

of these ancestral lands by chemically processing the plant. Though La Guardia has taken action by manually eradicating the plant, the intimidation tactics used by narcotrafckers threaten not only their lands, but their lives and the lives of their families and children.

The government has failed to provide adequate support and protection for these communities, leaving them to fend for themselves against external forces. La Guardia calls for greater legal support and protection to defend their rights and ways of life. On April 19th, the president of the Autonomous Government of the Shipibo-Kobino-Xetebo People addressed the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York regarding this crisis, denouncing the national discourse of environmental protection while the government turns a blind eye to drug trafckers, loggers, palm oil companies, and the support these companies receive from the United States Government. Instead, The Shipibo-Konibo-Xetebo people call for the Peruvian government to regulate the activities of monoculture companies deforesting the Amazon, and demand that their self-determination be protected through the establishment of an Indigenous Ecological Area under their administration and governance.

La Guardia Indígena center their cosmovision and relationship with the Amazon when protecting their communities, turning to the wisdom of plants like Ayahuasca to shield and guide them through mediations with loggers, miners, fshers, and drug trafckers. La Guardia also looks to the future with the next generation, seeking to educate youth within their communities about their ancestral practices, territories, and ways of life. Ultimately, La Guardia Indígena seeks to uplift the autonomy of Indigenous communities that have lived in and stewarded the Amazon for centuries, as well as protect a larger global ecosystem that is dependent on such a massive ecological resource.

RESOURCES

● Grist: Deep in the Peruvian Amazon, the Shipibo people are battling conservation authorities to reclaim management of their land.

● Cultural Survival: State-controlled Conservation and USAID Aid Green Grabbing against Indigenous Peoples in Peruvian Amazon

● IDL: Los pueblos indígenas de la Amazonía en reemplazo del Estado: dos experiencias de autoprotección frente al avance de las economías ilegales en Ucayali

