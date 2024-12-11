Fact Check: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Was Not Ghana’s First Female Minister of Education

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice President-Elect, is being widely praised for her significant contributions to education and politics in the country.

However, a common misconception has emerged that she was the first woman to serve as Minister of Education in Ghana, particularly in light of her recent election.

This claim, often reiterated in media profiles, is inaccurate. While Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure as Minister of Education from 2013 to 2017 was impactful, she was not the first female to hold the position. In fact, the role had been held by other distinguished women long before her.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, known for her reforms that included the transformation of polytechnics into technical universities and the elevation of colleges of education to tertiary status, followed in the footsteps of pioneers such as Ama Ata Aidoo and Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

Ama Ata Aidoo, the renowned Ghanaian writer and academic, became the Secretary for Education from 1982 to 1983 under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC). Aidoo, widely celebrated for her contributions to both education and literature, made history as one of the first women to hold a leadership position in Ghana’s education sector.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, another prominent figure, served as Minister of Education from 2011 to 2012 during the presidency of John Atta Mills. Her tenure was focused on improving the quality of education in the country, particularly in the areas of access and policy reform.

Additionally, Joyce Rosalind Aryee held the position of Minister of Education from 1985 to 1987 under President Jerry John Rawlings’ PNDC government. Her leadership in the education sector was crucial during a time of national reforms.

While Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure marked significant milestones in Ghana’s educational landscape, it is important to correct the record and acknowledge the leadership of these earlier women in the same role.