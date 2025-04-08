Fact Check: No Evidence That Airplanes Trafficked Drugs or Money into Ghana

Ghana’s political debate was recently stirred by explosive allegations from the Minority Caucus, which claimed that two aircraft, a private air ambulance and a cargo jet, were used to smuggle cocaine and foreign currency into the country in March 2025.

However, an independent review of open-source flight data by Fact-Check Ghana reveals that while key flight movements are confirmed, there is no evidence to substantiate claims of illicit cargo.

AirMed Flight N823AM: Confirmed Timeline, No Luanda Stop

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the MP for Assin South, asserted that AirMed Flight N823AM, an air ambulance purportedly designed solely for patient transport, landed at Kotoka International Airport on March 20, 2025, and remained for five days without transporting any patients. Flight logs from FlightAware validate this timeline:

The aircraft departed from Gran Canaria and landed in Accra (Kotoka International) on March 20.

It departed from Accra on March 25 to return to Gran Canaria.

While these logs confirm the flight’s arrival and departure dates, there is no evidence to indicate that the aircraft took a stop in Luanda, as claimed by Government Communications Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye. The flight records do not support the claim of a Luanda transit, showing instead a direct route from Gran Canaria to Accra.

Unverified Allegations of Illicit Cargo

The core allegation, that N823AM was carrying cocaine and foreign currency instead of patients, remains unproven. No public records or evidence have been produced to support claims regarding the actual cargo on board. Conversely, the Government stated that a separate flight, AirMed N864AM, was sent to Ghana carrying repair materials for N823AM. Recorded flight data for N864AM confirms that it arrived twice in Ghana on March 22 and March 23, which aligns with the government’s narrative regarding its non-revenue repair role.

Antonov An-12B: Incomplete Data, Partial Confirmation

The second aircraft involved is an Antonov An-12B, operated by Cavok Air and identified under registration CVK7037. Rev. Fordjour alleged that this cargo plane landed on March 12, 2025, and remained in Ghana until March 25. However, public flight tracking data for CVK7037 is unavailable after December 2024, leaving its precise movements unverified. The government referenced a backup aircraft, CVK7007, which was tracked landing in Accra on March 15, 2025, from Harare, Zimbabwe. Although this data partially supports part of the government’s account regarding operational issues with the Antonov fleet, it does not confirm any smuggling activity.

Verdict

AirMed Flight N823AM:

Landed and departed on the claimed dates – True Passed through Luanda before reaching Accra – False Carrying drugs or money – Unverified; no evidence available



AirMed Flight N864AM:

Reported route with two Ghana landings carrying repair materials – True



Antonov An-12B (CVK7037/CVK7007):

Landing on March 12 and involvement in cargo operations – Unverified, partial data available for the backup aircraft CVK7007



While the verified flight data supports the claimed timeline for AirMed N823AM, there is no substantiated evidence proving that the aircraft or the cargo jet was used to traffic drugs or money into Ghana. Discrepancies in the government’s account regarding a Luanda stop further cast doubt on the narrative of illicit activity. The available data underscores the need for an independent investigation to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in Ghana’s aviation and security protocols.