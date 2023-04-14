Fact-finding drive shows CPC’s down-to-earth approach to advancing modernization

Party officials at various levels in China are currently engaged in extensive research and studies, showing the Communist Party of China (CPC) is down-to-earth in securing a good start to Chinese modernization.

The new drive of research and fact-finding activities was launched by the CPC in March, with the aim of solving new problems and serving scientific decision-making, as an important part of a Party-wide thematic education campaign on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Besides domestic inspection or research tours by top Party and government officials, Party officials at the provincial and lower levels have visited shops, commerce streets and factories, and have talked with entrepreneurs and business owners.

Carrying out research and studies is part of the CPC’s heritage. It reflects the Party’s people-centered development philosophy, its dedication to serving the people wholeheartedly, and its mass line.

The CPC comes from the people and is rooted in the people. With popular support, the country has completed the building of a moderately prosperous society under the strong leadership of the Party, and is striving to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

China has entered a new stage of development. However, there are many bottlenecks hindering high-quality development. The CPC remains sober-minded about new strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, as well as external attempts to suppress and contain China. The country’s capacity for scientific and technological innovation is not yet strong enough, and there are still many tough issues to be addressed in the reform of key areas.

The problem-oriented drive shows that the CPC is firm in tackling the bottlenecks and unfavorable factors in development and achieving solid progress in the modernization drive, ensuring success by maintaining close ties with the people, relying on them and mobilizing their initiative, enthusiasm and creativity.

Engaging in more extensive research and studies will help CPC cadres learn more about people’s pressing concerns, and identify and address the cruxes of tough issues in various areas, such as reform, opening up and innovation.

These pragmatic activities will bring the Party closer to the people and enhance its ability to turn the country into a strong modern socialist country.