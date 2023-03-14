Fafali Dumehasi drops emotional goodbye message after Black Queens exit

Ghana Black Queens shot-stopper, Fafali Dumehasi has announced her retirement from international football in an emotional goodbye message yesterday.

The Deputy Black Queens skipper had been one of the top-performing footballers both in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the senior women’s side.

The 29-year-old in a statement thanked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all stakeholders who had supported her throughout her journey as a Black Queens player.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity granted me to exhibit my talent and serve my country.”

To her credit, the experienced goalkeeper was part of Ghana’s side that won the Africa Games in 2015 after beating Cameroon’s female side 1-0 in Congo and also won Gold in the Aisha Buhari Cup in 2022.

The Police Ladies’ goalkeeper has risen through the ranks of the women’s national side from Black Maidens, Black Princesses, and the Black Queens of Ghana.

Fafali made her senior debut for Ghana’s senior side in 2014 in an international against Japan.

She goes into Ghana’s history books as a Bronze medalist in the 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament after beating South Africa by a lone goal.