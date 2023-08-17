Fafali Organization extends alms to the Anumle Cluster of Schools

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Fafali Organization donated four (4) sets of jerseys to the Anumle Cluster of schools for their sporting activities.

The generous donation will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the students and the schools as a whole.

These jerseys were received from Global United Football Club – an international, non-profit, registered association in Germany dedicated to protecting the environment and raising awareness of climate change issues since its inception in 2011.

The donated items were presented to the various head teachers of the schools by the Volunteer Coordinator – Atsriku Selase, and the rest of the team at Fafali.

These items included; 15 pieces of red and white short-sleeve jerseys, 15 pieces of white with black stripe jerseys with matching shorts and 15 pairs of long socks, 15 pieces of yellow jerseys with matching shorts and 15 pieces of long yellow socks, and 15 pieces of blue with white stripe jerseys with matching shorts and 15 pieces of long blue socks as wells 3 pieces of goalkeeper jerseys.

Participating in sports can be an essential part of a student’s development. Engaging in physical activities helps to keep students healthy and active, while also promoting teamwork and leadership skills. However, not all students have access to the equipment necessary to participate in sports.

The donations took the form of visiting each school in order to have some words with the various heads and to also have children dressed in the jerseys to make sure they were fitting enough.

The volunteer Coordinator of the Fafali Organization, Atsriku Selase, who saw to the presentation of items shared how these sets of jerseys will go a long way to help both the schools and their students.

“The Fafali organization recognized the importance of sports in the development of young people and stepped up to provide support to the community. The donation of sets of jerseys will enable students in the community schools to participate in sporting activities with pride and confidence.

The students will now have a sense of belonging and unity, knowing that they are part of a team with a unified look and feel,” Selase said.

He also added that “the impact of the donation extends beyond just the students. The schools that received the donation will now be able to allocate the funds they would have used to purchase jerseys towards other essential resources, such as textbooks, computers, and other school supplies.

The donation, therefore, not only benefits the students but also supports the schools in their efforts to provide quality education to the students.”

The donation of these sets of jerseys will also promote a sense of community among the schools. The schools are in the same neighborhood and often compete against each other in sports events.

The donation will help to promote healthy competition among the schools, as well as encourage collaboration and cooperation in other areas.

Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in supporting and enhancing the well-being of communities. Through their charitable contributions, they provide vital resources that help to improve the quality of life for community members.

The donation of sets of jerseys by the Fafali organization is an excellent example of how nonprofit organizations can make a difference in the lives of individuals and the community as a whole.

Some heads of the various schools expressed their excitement over these items and are calling for more support from individual and organizational donors to help shape up the school.

“I would like to extend my profound gratitude to the Fafali Organization for this kind gesture. This is a timely intervention for us as an institution and like Oliver Twist, we always ask for more” Madam Theresa, Headmistress of Aggrey Basic School said.

Sports Coordinator for the Achimota District, Mr. David, also mentioned how excited he is “for schools in my district to be at the receiving end of this kind gesture as we are looking to secure more sporting equipment to make our games more attractive and one of the best in the region”.

The donation of sets of jerseys to these four local community schools is a significant contribution that will have a lasting impact on the students, the schools, and the community as a whole.

The donation will enable students to participate in sports activities with pride and confidence, while also promoting a sense of community among the schools. The Fafali Organization is generally applauded for their generous contribution and encourage other organizations to follow their example in supporting their communities.

The organization hopes to make more of such donations to all the schools in the community.