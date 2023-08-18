FaFali Organization hosts the FaFali Fit4Fun Games

On Sunday, 16 April 2023, the Fafali Organization held the Fafali Fit4Fun games for children from the various programs at the Kissehman Sports Complex.

The Anumle Electoral Area witnessed an extraordinary display of youthful talent and exuberance at the highly anticipated Fit4Fun Games. This exhilarating athletics performance brought together children from various projects of the Fafali Organization, including the Fit4Fun project, Ball & Brain project, Golf & Goal project, Art Club, and Drum, Dance & Dream.

The Fit4Fun team emerged as the victors, leaving an indelible mark on the event and earning well-deserved medals in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The Fit4Fun Games served as a unique platform, enabling about 200 children from different backgrounds and interests to showcase their athletic abilities. The event not only promoted physical fitness but also fostered camaraderie, sportsmanship, and mutual respect among participants.

The inclusion of teams from the Ball & Brain project, Art Club, and Golf & Goal project further added to the diversity and excitement of the occasion, creating an atmosphere of healthy competition and friendly rivalry.

This event was coordinated by the Assistant Programs Coordinator of the Fafali Organization and the Coordinator of the Fit4Fun project, Ute Katharina Droege, as part of her 8-month-long volunteering service with the Fafali Organization and also creating an athletics event for children in the community.

Asked about the motivation behind such an event, Katharina shared that “bringing diversity to our sporting programs and events in the community was one of such motivations.”

Katharina also mentioned “I wanted to create an event for the kids that would rival what the football boys have, where they play matches almost every week. We needed a competition, not just for Fit4Fun but for the entire Fafali projects.”

The Fit4Fun Games comprised a variety of track and field events that showcased the participants’ versatility and skill. Children competed in a range of disciplines, including sprinting, long jump, and relay races in a group format. The atmosphere reverberated with cheers and applause as these young athletes demonstrated their determination, agility, and their undying spirit.

About how the event went, Katharina said: “The kids comported themselves on the day to ensure a smooth running of affairs and a big thank you to the team at Fafali for doing their parts of the task by taking the kids through the necessary disciplines where we were able to announce a winner.”

The Fit4Fun project, known for its commitment to promoting active lifestyles and physical well-being, proved its mettle once again. The Fit4Fun team displayed exceptional prowess and teamwork, securing victories in multiple events.

Their dedication to training and their passion for sports was evident in every stride, jump, and sprint. The athletes’ exceptional performances captivated the audience and left an enduring impression of the Fafali Fit4Fun project’s impact on the local community.

As the curtains on the Fit4Fun Games approached, the athletes gathered in anticipation of the highly anticipated awards ceremony. With hearts pounding and eyes filled with excitement, the Fit4Fun team members stood proudly in their queue, draped in their medals.

Their accomplishments were celebrated by the community and all present and lauded as a testament to their hard work, discipline, and perseverance.

Some of the participants from the various projects shared their excitement about the turn of events.

“I am very happy that we came out victorious because we had done so much training to prepare for this day. I want to say a big thank you to Katharina for coaching us to do better and another thank you to my teammates” Nancy, leader of the Fit4Fun project said.

Maxwell Agbesi from the Ball & Brain project mentioned “I am very disappointed that we could not win the medals but I think we competed the best we could and the games were fun and exciting, but we will come back stronger.”

The Fit4Fun Games demonstrated the power of sport to unite individuals from different backgrounds and interests. The event served as a source of inspiration for both the young participants and the on looking spectators.

It highlighted the importance of cultivating a passion for physical activity, fostering personal growth, and nurturing a sense of community. The Fit4Fun project, with its strong dedication to empowering youth through athletics, emerged as a shining example for other initiatives of the Fafali Organization and the community at large.

The Fit4Fun Games will forever remain etched in the collective memory as a testament to the transformative power of sports in nurturing the physical, emotional, and social development of young individuals.