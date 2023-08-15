Fafali Organization Welcomes 11 New International Student Volunteers

In a testament to the power of cross-cultural collaboration and global engagement, the Fafali Organization, through the University of Ghana International Programs Office’s (IPO) “Ghana to the World” program welcomed 11 new international student volunteers for the second year running.

These dedicated volunteers with diverse backgrounds are set to contribute their skills and expertise to various initiatives, including the school help program, menstrual cup education, and administrative duties. Their arrival marks a significant milestone in fostering global connections and promoting intercultural understanding.

Building Bridges of Understanding:

Through the Fafali Organization’s partnership with the University of Ghana International Programs Office, the organization has successfully facilitated the participation of international student volunteers from different countries.

This happens to be the second time the Fafali Organization is receiving international volunteers through IPO’s Ghana To the World project, with volunteers who helped in the Organization’s various projects.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance cultural exchange, promote mutual learning, and create meaningful connections between Ghanaian communities and volunteers from around the world and diversify the impact of the organization in the communities they serve.

Embracing Diversity:

The 11 new international student volunteers hail from various countries like the UK, Brazil, Afghanistan, and the US, among others, bringing with them unique perspectives, experiences, and skills.

This rich diversity adds immense value to the organization’s programs and ensures a holistic approach to addressing local challenges. By fostering an inclusive environment, the Fafali Organization enables cross-cultural collaboration and empowers volunteers to make a positive impact in their designated areas of work.

Chief Operating Officer of the Fafali Organization, Atsriku Selase, shed light on what it means to serve as a volunteer with the Fafali Organization and what this new batch of volunteers brings on board.

“At Fafali Organization, volunteers are and will always be a crucial part of our operations and we do not take lightly the efforts of anyone who wants to sacrifice their time to impact others. We are very grateful to the University of Ghana International Programs Office for continuously promoting our projects and activities to these international student volunteers” Selase said.

About what these volunteers bring on board, Selase mentioned, “Some have backgrounds in psychology, education, international development, among others and we believe all these backgrounds combined can create the impact we desire.”

Meaningful Contributions:

The new batch of volunteers will contribute their time and efforts once a week for a month, dedicating themselves to three main areas of focus: the school help program, menstrual cup education, and administrative duties. This structured approach allows for a balanced distribution of responsibilities and ensures that the volunteers’ skills are optimally utilized.

Onboarding and Orientation:

To ensure a smooth transition and provide a comprehensive understanding of the organization’s mission and programs, the organization conducted a detailed presentation on the volunteers’ first day.

The orientation session familiarized the volunteers with the organization’s objectives, its program areas, and the impact they can make in the local community. This introductory event also served as a platform for the volunteers to network with one another and build camaraderie with staff and employees of the Fafali Organization.

Some of these volunteers shared with us their experience on the first day and how excited they are about their time in Ghana and the Fafali Organization.

“It was an exciting first day at the office (Fafali Organization) and the partner schools. Spending time with the kids and seeing how fun it is to be around them has always been something I have dreamed of experiencing and I am glad to have experienced it” Salma Parwane, a student from the University of Sussex in the UK shared.

Bergeline Hilaire, from Boston, US, also mentioned that “this is a thrilling experience and I can’t wait to move permanently to the motherland and experience the entire culture by being among the people and help create something for the future.”

The Power of Collaboration:

The partnership between the Fafali Organization and the University of Ghana International Programs Office signifies the power of collaboration and the transformative impact it can have on both volunteers and local communities.

By combining their resources, expertise, and passion for social change, these organizations work together to create an environment that nurtures intercultural understanding, fosters empathy, and promotes sustainable development.

This partnership also opens avenues for partner schools of the Fafali Organization to receive support from these volunteers in the form of their expertise as some of these volunteers bring diverse perspectives about the new ways of doing things, thereby leading to the betterment of the education system.

Operations of volunteers in our societies and the institutions that create the avenues for these opportunities are very essential. The more volunteers an organization can bring on board, the better and greater the impact gets.