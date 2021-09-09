Fafraha Holy Ghost ICGC hands over computer lab to SHS

The Fafraha Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Wednesday handed over an ultramodern lab containing 65 computers to the Fafraha Community Day Senior High School to enhance teaching and learning.

The lab, valued at GHS274,544.55, and expected to serve a student population of 1,059, also one printer-photocopier machine, one projector, two projector screens, and 33 desks.

The Church had earlier donated five slightly-used computers to the School for administrative purposes.

The Reverend Christopher Yaw Annor, the Senior Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple, expressed optimism that the laboratory would enhance teaching and learning and improve performance in information and communication technology (ICT).

He encouraged the students to take maximum advantage of the facility to improve their ICT skills to positively impact on their future careers.

He appealed to the teachers, management and students to maintain the facility to serve more students, which would also encourage more benefactors to support the school.

Mrs Augustina Adjoa Owusu, the Headmistress, said the school was excited about the Church’s gesture to refurbish the lab and make it conducive for teaching and learning, saying; “It will enhance scientific and technological research and build the capacity of students.”

“Technology usage has gone a long way in all spheres of life at the work and educational environment,” she said, and that the lab would enable students to use their time judiciously to practice mathematics, improve their letter writing skills, and learn how to research to build their career goals and entrepreneurship.

“Although many parents can now purchase computers for their children, they might not get the time to inspire and teach them to learn researching, so this facility will enable us to do that. On behalf of management and students, we are extremely grateful to the ICGC Holy Ghost Temple for their kindness,” she said.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, in a keynote address, said education could only be complete with the right facilities, especially at the pre-tertiary level.

However, the government could not do it alone and needed the help of philanthropists like the Church to complement its efforts, he said.

Mr Adumuah said the Holy Ghost Temple had in several ways shown love to the community, such as painting the Fafraha Health Centre and donating street lights to be fixed at the Rowi and Catholic Church areas of the community.

He expressed the Assembly’s gratitude to the Church and prayed that God replenished it of all it had spent, adding: “This gesture is deeply recognised and appreciated”.

Mr Kwasi Nkansah, Commissioner of Police (Rtd), the Board Chairman of the School, advised the School to handle the facility with care to enable it to serve succeeding generations.

He urged students to take their studies seriously, adding; “The best gift your parents can give you that nobody can take away from you is knowledge, so take advantage of this facility to acquire it.”