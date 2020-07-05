Noble Dr Alhaji Masoud Akanayo, who is the CEO and Founder of Akanayo TV and Akanayo Herbal Clinic has received a citation of honour from Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana, Togo and Benin under the auspices of The Spiritual Cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban.

The delegation who met him at His Business Headquarters at Nsawam on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, was led by Ustaaz Ibrahim Abulfaid Shaban, who is the General Coordinator for the Ghana Secretariat.

Other members of the delegation included Alhaji Abdulsalam M.Daaru, Executive Secretary, Ustaz Mohammad Mahmoun, Public Relations Officer/Manager of Faidhatu-Tijaniyaa Newspaper and Alhaji Yussif Yarima, Manager of Shabaniyya TV.

The citation presented to him read as follows

” On behalf of His Spiritual Eminence Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban, The Grand Khadim and Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass for Ghana Togo and Benin, we present to you this citation in recognition to your outstanding contributions to job creation, youth Empowerment, education within the Muslim community in particular and Ghana at large. As an astute Herbal Doctor, a successful business and magnanimous philanthropist, We consider you an icon and mentor that has exemplified what a Muslim youth can achieve with hard work, determination, and focus.”

The delegation also used the opportunity to discuss extensively collaborative arrangements and plans to work with Akanayo TV to design, produce and air many educative programs that will reach and benefits the multitudes of adherents of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya in Ghana, Togo and beyond via the Akanayo TV, satellite TV Channel that is most watched amongst many Muslims communities in Ghana and Togo.

On his Part, Alhaji Masoud Akanayo welcomed wholeheartedly the proposals and expressed his overwhelming excitement for the recognition and visit which according to him is a big surprise for him and he is very overwhelmed ” I have received many awards from organizations and institutions but this particular one I received this Friday is one that I am most proud of because it has the blessing of my father Sheikh Salis Shaban.

This Friday for me is the best Friday of my life because it tells me that our leaders, chiefs and Sheikhs are observing and most especially our Grand Sheikh Salis Shaban is also watching and is happy about our efforts and contributions ”

Source: Boadi Dickson

