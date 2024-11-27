Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Reports GH₵345 Million Savings Through Payroll Monitoring

    The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has achieved a significant milestone in its effort to streamline the public sector payroll, reporting savings of over GHC 345 million as a result of its nationwide payroll monitoring exercise.

    This achievement was announced during a media briefing held in Osu on Tuesday, where FWSC officials updated the press on their ongoing efforts to improve public sector compensation and address challenges in the payroll system.

    Benjamin Arthur, the CEO of FWSC, shared that the Commission has made significant progress in the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP), a framework designed to harmonize salaries in the public sector and eliminate pay disparities. As part of the policy’s implementation, seven institutions have already been migrated to the new grade structure, and successful negotiations have been concluded with 44 unions and institutions.

    Baaba Anquandah, Director of Performance Management at the FWSC, emphasized the importance of linking pay to productivity, revealing that nine institutions have been sensitized on the concept of performance-based compensation. “Public sector wages must reflect productivity gains. We are working collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure this principle is upheld,” she stated.

    While the FWSC celebrates its achievements, it also acknowledged the challenges faced in 2024, especially in light of the election year, which saw 14 industrial actions. These were all resolved, with the CEO attributing some unrest to fiscal pressures and union demands. He stressed that ongoing engagement with stakeholders remains a key priority for the Commission.

    A major contributor to the GHC 345 million savings was the role of whistleblowers, whom the CEO commended for their efforts in uncovering irregularities in the payroll system. The Commission continues to prioritize transparency and accountability in salary administration.

    Cephas Amada, Director of Salary Administration, also provided insight into the foundational goals of the SSPP. He highlighted the objectives of attracting critical skills to the public sector while managing the wage bill effectively. Amada also outlined the Commission’s phased approach to consolidating allowances and benefits to ensure equity, sustainability, and fairness in pay structures.

    In conclusion, the FWSC called for continued media support in promoting fairness and transparency in public service compensation. “Your role in fostering transparency and accountability is invaluable,” said the CEO, urging collaboration to help ensure the success of the ongoing reforms within Ghana’s public sector pay system.

    The Commission also expressed its ambition to set a global benchmark for pay administration, striving to be a reference point for fairness, transparency, and sustainability in the future.

    Shatta Bandle Reveals He Comes from a Privileged Background: “I’ve Never Suffered”
    GEXIM to Host “Freedom Mart” SME Fair Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections
