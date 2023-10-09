Faisal Abubakar takes on Antoine Vanackère in Belgium

The Main Event has been confirmed that Antoine Vanackère will box on November 25 at the Charleroi dome and will be the hand event against an undefeated opponent from Ghana called Faisal Abubakar on 15 fights.

Faisal Abubakar aka ‘Ponco Power’ fights from the Charles Qyartey Boxing Foundation at Timber Market and he is one of Ghana’s hopes for a world title.

Speaking to him yesterday, Abubakar said he will not let this opportunity to launch himslf on the international scene slip.

“Am going to Belguim in Europe to vim” he expressed

According to the 12 Rounds Promoters, this is a fight not to be missed under any circumstances.

More Information on the bout and boxers as well as tickets are in the pipe line.