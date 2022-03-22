Faisal Abubakar To Feature On Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night

Zongo crowd puller, Faisal Abubakar is one of the boxers featuring on the undercards of the Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night on Saturday 26th March at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman.

Abubakar who was with Carl Lokko’s Bronx Gym at Jamestown but has shifted camp to the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym at Timber Market says he feels happy and better under his new trainers.

In an exclusive chat with Yours Truly, he said everything is fine at his new gym and he is coping with the style of Charles Quartey.

He said after winning his last fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena, his confidence has returned and hopes to give boxing fans another good show.

He faces Emmanuel Allotey in a Super Lightweight contest, and had assured his fans of victory.

He urged his fans to come and see his new style and finishing.

Other fights are Emmanuel Sackey versus David Lamptey in a Super Featherweight contest, Emmanuel Quaye versus Frank Dodzie for the WABU Super W title, Joseph Akai Nettey versus Robert Nunoo for the Royal Boxing Organization RBO and National Light Flyweight Champion,

Osman ‘Saabo’ Haruna versus Nigerian John Martin Cyril for the WABU Heavyweight championship and the main event, Patrick Allotey of Ghana versus Tanzanian Hamisi Maya for the WBO Africa Super Welterweight Championship.

WBO Africa Lightweight champion, Sherrif Quaye is also on the bill.

Tickets are available at Idrowhyt Events Centre, Travel Matters, Multimedia (Joy FM), TV Africa and Angel TV for 50GHC (Regular) , 100ghc & 150ghc, (VIP), 200ghc & 250ghc (VVIP).

Weigh in for the bouts will take place on Friday at the Idrowhyt Events Centre.

The bill is brought by Cabic Promotions and Millennium Telesat.

By Sammy Heywood Okine