Faisal Abubakari Begins Training in Kirov City Ahead of WBO Africa Title Defense

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Faisal Abubakari has embarked on a rigorous training regimen in Kirov City, Russia, in preparation for his upcoming WBO Africa title defence scheduled for July 13, 2024, in Accra.

Known for his skill and tenacity in the ring, Abubakari aims to sharpen his prowess through intensive workouts, sparring sessions, and tactical drills at state-of-the-art facilities in Kirov City.

The training tour is strategically chosen to optimize Abubakari’s physical and mental readiness for the title defence. Highlighting his visit is an exhibition that allows local sports enthusiasts to witness his boxing talent firsthand and further enhance his international profile.

“I am excited to be in Kirov City for this crucial phase of my preparation,” said Abubakari. “The facilities here are excellent, and I am confident that this training will elevate my performance in Accra. The exhibition presents a great opportunity to engage with fans and showcase my skills.”

Abubakari’s dedication to excellence and pursuit of victory has earned him widespread acclaim in the boxing world, making his title defence a highly anticipated event.

As the countdown to July 13 progresses, all eyes are on Abubakari as he strives for peak performance in Kirov City.