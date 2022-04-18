 Faisal ‘Poncho Power’ Abubakari is new Ghana National Super Lightweight Champion

It was the main bout of De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra which featured Bukom Banku, Adote Tetor, Fantazio as entertaining guests.

Abubakar joins the list of Zongo boxers who have become boxing champions.

He thanked all his fans and suporters as well as well wishers and the media who have promoted and highlighted him to his current status.

Agbenyo could not stand the deadly punches and the “Agbaaaaa” chants from the Sabon Zango Ankara crowd who came in their numbers to massively support Poncho Power.

Sanitor Agbenyo should be grateful to the quick intervention of the referee.

Abubakar expressed his sincere gratitude to God, his team and his loyal fans who have been with him throughout this difficult journey.

He promised to train better to become a continental and world champion in a few years time. He started at the Bronx Gym at James Town, and has moved to the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym at the Timber Market also in James Town.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 4 bill also had popular juvenile boxers, Prince The Buzz Larbie and Mohammed Ablorh exhibiting splendid ‘born with’ skills, with the latter having the edge slightly.

So far the Professional Boxing League has been exciting and offering answers to boredom and stress. Certainly the Bukom Boxing Arena is the place to be every fortnight.