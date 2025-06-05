Faisal Torbu Adams: Ghanaian Engineer earns prestigious PhD in Geosciences

Faisal Torbu Adams, a civil engineer from Ghana, has been awarded a doctorate in Geosciences from Virginia Tech in the United States, marking a significant achievement in his academic career.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech, saw the young man among hundreds of Ph.D. students who walked across the stage in celebration of their academic successes. It was attended by his mother, Hajia Fati Ali-Yallah Esq, a practising lawyer who travelled from Ghana together with other family members to witness her eldest son receive his doctorate.

Dr. Adams, the first of two children born to Dr. Adams Musah Tarnegeda and Hajia Fati Ali-Yallah, Esq., has built upon his foundation as a civil engineer to specialise in Geosciences, a field that combines elements of geology, environmental science, and engineering principles.

His academic journey began at Legon Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec) in Accra for his senior high school education, followed by obtaining his first degree in civil engineering from the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana. He obtained a master’s degree in Geosciences from Georgia State University and published research on a nanoparticle with significance for the remediation of contaminants in natural and engineered systems. This educational path led him to the doctoral programme at Virginia Tech, known for its strong research focus in technical disciplines.

His doctoral research at Virginia Tech focused on his dissertation titled “Bringing Down Barriers to the Tunability, Purity and Scalability of Imogolite Nanotubes,” a groundbreaking research that addresses critical challenges in nanomaterial science with potential applications in environmental remediation and advanced materials development.

The growing presence of African scholars in critical scientific disciplines represents an important development in global academic exchange. Colleagues observed that Dr. Adams’s research introduces innovative approaches with significant practical applications in both academic and industry contexts.

The ceremony celebrated graduates from various disciplines at the prestigious technical institution, with Dr. Adams’s achievement representing years of dedication and perseverance. The event concluded with traditional acknowledgements of the graduates’ achievements and recognition of the support provided by family members, including Hajia Fati Yallah, Esq., who beamed with pride as her son received his doctoral hood.