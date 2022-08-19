Faith-based NGO donates medical equipment to Salvation Army

LifeNet International, a faith-based health system strengthening organisation, has donated medical equipment to The Salvation Army in Ghana.

They are drip stands, manual sphygmomanometers, manual otoscopes, microscope, resuscitation table, delivery bed, semi-auto chemistry analyser, and oxygen cylinders.

The rest are hernia set, gynaecologist set, suction machine, pulse oxymeter and Blood Pressure (BP) apparatus.

Office equipment like computers, printers and air conditioners were also presented.

The items are to be distributed to three health facilities of The Salvation Army under the Christian Health Association of Ghana.

Mr Idris Buabeng, LifeNet International Country Director, presented the items to the Church at its territorial headquarters located at Osu in Accra.

He said although faith-based health facilities were powerful vehicles for community-wide development, they were often faced with challenges.

They include the low capacity of health workers to provide high quality clinical care, unavailability of essential medical equipment and tools needed to deliver care and presence of a management process for sustainable running of the facilities.

He said, “LifeNet addresses these three critical challenges by delivering high quality continuous professional development training and mentorship to front-line health workers of our partner faith-based facilities in clinical areas such as Obstetrics, paediatrics, infection prevention and control.

Mr. Buabeng said the donation was to support the work of the Salvation Army health facilities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

“It is the hope of LifeNet that the Salvation Army health facilities would maintain the equipment in good state and function and ensure that they meet the purpose for which they are provided,” he said.

Col. Samuel Amponsah, Territorial Commander, Ghana Territory, receiving the donation on behalf of the organisation, expressed gratitude to LifeNet International for the kind gesture.

He said, “We are hopeful that many more lives will be saved in our facilities through your donation.”

Major Agatha Essel, the Director of Medical, Social and Community Service of the Salvation Army, Ghana, said the equipment would benefit three facilities; Adaklu Sofa SA, Ablorman SA and Anidaso Fie.

She assured that the equipment would be used for its intended purposes and maintained appropriately.