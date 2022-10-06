Faith Ladies CEO hopeful of winning the Women’s Super Cup

Mr. Ebenezer Allotey, Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian Premier League side, Faith Ladies Football Club says winning the 2022 Women’s Premier Super Cup is the greatest feat the club has chalked.

0Faith Ladies have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women’s Premier Super Cup for the first time after beating 2021/22 Premier League and FA Cup winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Mr. Allotey in an interview with GNA Sports said “The Super Cup title has been our greatest achievement and we are still working very hard to achieve more in the upcoming seasons”.

According to him, he was not surprised with his side’s performance against Northern zone giants Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final after eliminating the likes of Fabulous Ladies and Dreamz Ladies at the group and knockout stage.

“We kept pushing ourselves and the girls as well. I guess by the hard work of the team, management, and the technical side today we are here as Super Cup Champions,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the club stated that the team’s performance in the season as debutants, having placed second in the Southern Zone was also a motivation that they had something great to offer in the coming season.

He described the women’s league as competitive and urged fans to rally behind Faith Ladies as they prepare ahead of the 2022/2023 league season.