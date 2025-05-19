Faith Ladies, Police Ladies Triumph as betPawa Boosts Women’s Football

A landmark day for women’s football in Ghana delivered back-to-back finals and unforgettable moments, with Faith Ladies edging Jonina Ladies 2-1 in extra time to lift the Women’s FA Cup, and Police Ladies securing their first-ever Women’s Premier League title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ampem Darkoa.

Both matches, held on Sunday, May 18, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, marked a major moment not just for the teams involved but for the development of the women’s game – backed by betPawa’s continued investment through its Locker Room Bonus initiative.

betPawa Doubles Locker Room Bonus for Both Finals

In a show of confidence in the players and staff, betPawadoubled the Locker Room Bonus from GHC 400 to GHC 800 for every participant in the FA Cup Final. The support didn’t stop there. Police Ladies also received an exclusive Locker Room Bonus in recognition of their league triumph, underscoring betPawa’s intent to reward excellence and boost morale across women’s football.

This marked the first-ever league title for Police Ladies, and the first time Locker Room Bonus was activated for a Women’s League Final, a signal of intent ahead of betPawa’s plans to extend Locker Room Bonus support to the women’s league next season.

Ghana FA President Praises betPawa Partnership

Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, applauded betPawa’s commitment, “betPawa’s unwavering support continues to elevate women’s football in Ghana. The Locker Room Bonus is more than a financial incentive, it’s a powerful statement of belief in our players. Their partnership is driving tangible progress, and we’re excited to see this collaboration inspire future generations.”

betPawa’s Long-Term Vision

Mr. Nii Armah Ashong Katai, West and Southern Africa Regional Manager | CSR & Sports Development underscored the company’s mission, “At betpawa, we’re not just sponsors, we’re partners in growth. By investing in these finals, we’re creating opportunities for women to excel and transforming perceptions of sport. Our goal is to build a sustainable ecosystem where female athletes thrive. We’re expanding Locker Room Bonus across Africa, because we believe African sports deserve consistent, meaningful support.”

About betPawa

betPawa is a mobile iGaming brand designed for emerging markets. It operates across 17

countries in Africa, having opened six new markets in the last 12 months. The brand is on a mission to ‘make betting friendly’ by providing 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes, and guaranteed & instant payments.