Faith Over Despair: Funny Face Credits God for His Recovery

Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, widely known as Funny Face, has opened up about his darkest moments in a candid address at a recent church event, urging Ghanaians to place their trust in God during times of tribulation.

Speaking from personal experience, Funny Face revealed that he battled serious depression and even contemplated suicide before a divine intervention pulled him back from the brink.

In his heartfelt testimony, the actor recalled the depths of his despair—a period marked by painful separations and personal loss that saw him admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Reflecting on those years, he said, “If I say I have seen death and I am alive today, we give God the Glory,” emphasizing that his recovery is a testament to the power of faith. His message resonated deeply as he recounted not only the mental anguish he endured but also the tumultuous events that marred his life, including a personal accident and a brief stint in police custody following an incident on the road.

Funny Face’s revelations come at a time when conversations about mental health and emotional resilience are gaining prominence, both locally and globally. His journey from the depths of despair to a place of healing underscores the complex interplay between personal struggles and the solace that many find in their faith. Despite the public nature of his setbacks—ranging from a painful divorce to the challenges of rebuilding his life—he now appears to have moved past those turbulent chapters, offering a message of hope to others facing similar hardships.

By sharing his story, Funny Face not only demystifies the stigma attached to mental health challenges but also encourages those in crisis to seek help, whether through faith or professional support. His experience serves as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, recovery is possible and that sometimes, the strength to persevere comes from an unwavering belief in a higher power. As he continues to rebuild his life and career, his testimony stands as a powerful call for compassion, resilience, and the transformative power of hope.