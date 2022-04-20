Faith Tabernacle Church Boils After Leader’s Death Over New Head

The members of African Faith Tabernacle Church which was headed by the late Odifor Nkansah have sent a strong warning to some of the church executives concerning their disobedience towards the instructions of the late Odifor Nkansah.

From them the late prophet appointed a successor who is known by the church and its entire executives but some of the executive want to go against this instruction. These development, some members claim could bring curse to the members of the church because what he (Odifor Nkansah) did was in compliance of the church constitution and of the direction of God.

The members reiterated that they would embark on a strong demonstration in the country against the executives if they decide to choose any other person if not James Nkansah Junior as appointed by the late Odifor Nkansah.

They added that this is a spiritual church and it does not matter your age, height or sex if God has chosen you to lead them, even 10 years old person can lead us if only it is from the prophet and God.

In their submission, they asked “how many years did Jesus had when he started the work of God”? So why are they telling us the appointed one is too young for the work of God or the gospel. The members mentioned one Okyeame Stephen Frimpong who is also a pastor as the one bringing all the confusion to the church.

As demanded by the constitution of the church, the late Odifor Nkansah was appointed by his late uncle and he also did the same, more over all of the pastors in the church were appointed by their family members who were pastors in the church, this has been the practice since the establishment of the church.

We want peace and unity to prevail in the church, hence our reason to stage demonstration against the executives if they fail to adhered to the directions of the late prophet and God, we only need the boy who was appointed by our late prophet and no one else, they added.

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng