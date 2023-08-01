Faith Walk Outreach Ministry Marks 10th Anniversary

Apostle Augustine Kordzo Buameh, Founder and President of the Faith Walk Outreach Ministry has admonished Christians to trust God and to continue to pursue their dreams.

Apostle Buameh gave the admonition in an address to mark the tenth anniversary celebration of the Church in Accra, Sunday.

According to him, many Christians give up too early in life when faced with life’s challenges.

Apostle Buameh likened the affairs of life to a woman in labour pushing till she delivered her baby and encouraged the congregation to keep on persevering.

“A woman in labour never stops pushing because she was expecting a baby. That is what encourages her not to give up no matter how tough things become. Let us also with unwavering perseverance push until we birth our testimonies,” he added.

He said believers must not put God in a time box or feel left behind when they saw others progressing, adding that, each person had an appointed time at which he or she would breakthrough in life.

The Apostle said for one to achieve success at any venture, they needed to stop overthinking and complaining, and rather take profitable action.

He advised believers to also be intentional in their approach and be prayerful.

“No one has ever solved a problem by overthinking and complaining. Instead of overthinking, channel that same time and energy into taking action. Don’t wallow in self pity and doubt. Gather courage, move in faith and be intentional about your approach.”

“Be prayerful and don’t lose hope. The Bible says the expectations of the righteous shall never be cut short. God is not selective; neither does He show favouritism. If you ask in faith, you will receive,” he admonished.

Bishop Steve Asare who delivered the anniversary sermon called on Christians to support the work of God with their God given resources.

He said the congregation must bless their leaders with their blessings.

“We must support our leaders with what God has bestowed upon us – When the man of God is blessed, the congregation will also be blessed likewise,” he said.