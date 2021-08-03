“Faithful God” hitmaker, MykFord hints of new single

Takoradi’s sensational ‘Faithful God’ hitmaker, MykFord has hinted at the release of another song by the end of the year.

Minister MykFord originally called Michael Hasford said he was committed to making an impact in the lives of people using music and that his fans should expect greater works from God through him.

The gospel artiste revealed this in an exclusive interview with GNA during a song review, where he recounted his life events leading to the official release of ‘Faithful God’.

He recounted how on a particular day, he had returned from Koda’s office ( koded studio) because he wanted to release a song, then as he sat on his bed the Holy Spirit revealed to him to reflect on his old lifestyle from where he picked him and brought him into in his precious light then suddenly he started ministering; “Faithful God”.

Describing his music career, he indicated that the journey though had not been easy, but was rewarding because of the testimonies people received through his ministration which for him was a great motivation.

He said his expectation was that “love would lead the household of faith which would enable people to support each other and promote Jesus Christ in their activities”.

In his advice to the youth, he said “First you have to know God’s calling or purpose for your life, and be real to yourself and don’t fake anything. Let Jesus be the focus. God bless us all”

Minister MykFord is an inspirational singer who left a career in Marine Engineering for a full time music career and has gained so much popularity with his first single.