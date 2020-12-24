The Miss Muslimah Ghana Initiative has crowned Faiza Issah Iddi as the ultimate winner of its beauty pageant show at the National Theatre in Accra.

Miss Iddi took home a Corolla Saloon car, GHC5,000 cash price, a year sponsorship of cosmetics supply from Pinamang Cosmetics and electronic gadgets.

Miss Iddi is a Gonja from the Savanna Region of Ghana and a graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She will implement her dream project dubbed “support for survival “(S4S), which would help create awareness on the types of breast cancer.

The “support 4 survival” project also seeks to raise funds to help victims of breast cancer.

Miss Laila Yakubu, the first runner up, also took home a crown, cash price of GHC2000, electronic gadgets and hampers while Khadijah Akobilla, the Second runner up took home a crown, cash price of GHC1000, electronic gadgets and hampers.

The Miss Muslimah pageantry is an initiative aimed at promoting a platform to empower Muslim women to contribute to the community and national development through humanitarian services.

The initiative is designed for all sections of Muslim women across Ghana to exhibit diverse cultures while projecting the essence of hijab, as a symbol of modesty and privacy.

It also seeks to groom Muslim ladies to be the voice of the vulnerable and to share as well as resolve issues of concern in Zongo communities.