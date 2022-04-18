Faizal Wins De-luxy Professional League Fight Night 4 National Belt

The De-luxy Professional League Fight Night 4 was another blast with exciting performances by boxers and musicians; Bukom Banku, Adote Tetor and Fantazia.

Zongo fans idol, Faisal Abubakar aka ‘Poncho Power’ became the new Ghana super lightweight champion after an overriding round 4 stoppage of Senator Agbenyo in the main bout of De-luxy Professional Boxing League fight night 4.

Richard Fenyi from Swedru shocked Victor Kuwornu of the Bronx Gym over 12 rounds to win the Ghana lightweight title by a unanimous points decision of 117-112, 116-112, 113-116.

His manager, Mohammed Samed who is now stock piling champions said this is the beginning of great things to come and they are not going to rest, but train harder for bigger opportunities.

His coach Charles Quartey said their secret is dedication to training.

Debutant Yahaya Yusif of The Gym knocked out Benjamin Nii Sacka Bulley of Palm Springs to get his pro career off to a winning start.

Elvis Ahorga of Fit Square Gym beat Lesko Sissoya of Seconds Out Gym in their super welterweight 6-rounder.

Isaac Taylor was voted best boxer of De-luxy Professional Boxing League fight night 4.

In the much talked about juvenile bout, young amazing pugilist, Mohammed Ablorh proved to be a tough customer for Prince Larbie as he boxed, punched, danced and pulled the enthusiastic crowd.