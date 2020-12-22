The Sikder family is known to be controlling the banking sector of the country due to their influence in national political parties. The Bangladesh embassy in Thailand issued a letter for them to be given Thailand visa and land their private jet in Bangkok. The foreign minister was not aware of this matter, at least what he claims. The police were so lenient that they were unaware too about their plans and in fact the airport authority and airport security too very much seemed to be involved in this settlement.

Sikder brothers flee Bangladesh

Several media groups were shocked by the reports of the Sikder brothers fleeing Bangladesh accusing some unknown government officials and diplomats involved in the conspiracy

Police were questioned about the Sikders fleeing the nation and they replied that they do not have orders to restrain them from fleeing abroad. How can the Police be so ignorant on this very high profile matter? unless some very high authority personnel is involved too.

There are several cases filed against the Sikder brothers in different regions in Bangladesh. The Sikdar brothers were denied bail by the hon’ble supreme court of Bangladesh. The Sikder family has a huge political influence in the nation too. One of the Sikder family members is a nominated member of parliament of the ruling party of Bangladesh.

Role of Bangladesh Intel Personnel

From several secret sources, it has also been found that Director-General of DGFI Bangladesh Maj. Gen. Md. Saiful Alam helped two businessmen Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder, infamously known as the Sikder brothers, to flee the nation. There are reports that the Director-General’s father Rafiqul Alam was paid 6 crore taka equivalent to US$ 700’000 to erase and edit all the negative records of these two criminals in the nation.

Sharif Shahabuddin is a name in the question here. Sharif is the editor of an online news blog the Bangladesh Post. The evidence also reveals that Sharif was the middleman of the transaction between Rafiqul Alam and the Sikder brothers.

Saiful Alam has a strong influence on trade unions and business people. There is a strong possibility that Saiful Alam has influenced the newspaper turning the image of his father from a conman and Pakistan supporter to a Mukti Bahini troop. Since 2008 Saiful Alam’s father Rafiqul Alam has been pretending to be a freedom fighter and enjoying all the benefits given to a respected freedom fighter in the country since the last decade.

Rafiqul Alam’s love for Pakistan

Rafiqul Alam was a strong supporter of the Pakistan regime during the Bangladesh independence war claims to be a freedom fighter while he was working in the Pakistan Ordinance factory before the independence of Bangladesh. Rafiqul Alam turned out to be a freedom fighter only after his son, Saiful Alam became the Director-General of Bangladesh’s top intelligence agency DGFI. There is no evidence before 1992 of him serving Mukti Bahini or any resistance group against the then Pakistani regime who was oppressing the basic human rights of Bangla people living in East-Pakistan. Also, a meeting with PM Hasina is arranged by his son.

Siraj Sikder who is a very strong supporter of former Prime Minister Khalida Zia was a defender and protector of the Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party in Bangladesh. Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party never believed in the idea of Bangla nation during the Pakistani rule and was a strong enemy of the Awami League party of Bangladesh. Siraj declared war against Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman’s government. He attacked several politicians, police, and intellectuals within Bangladesh, later he was killed in a police encounter.

Propaganda against the Bangladesh government



Kanak Sarwar who is an infamous youtube vlogger is constantly targeting Sheikh Hasina’s government in his YouTube videos while sitting in New York. Kanak fled Bangladesh and secured asylum in the United States. He is a strong believer of Wahabi Islamist ideology and is on a mission to tarnish the image of developing Bangladesh under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Kanak claims to expose many Bangladeshi army personnel including Maj. Gen. Tarique Ahmed Siddique, COAS Genl. Aziz Ahmed, Lt. Gen. Shafiqur Rahman, and many other army officers.

Kanak fled Bangladesh escaping legal proceedings against his conspiracies and Islamist propaganda in the country. Kanak Sarwar was also given bureaucratic support by some high officials in Bangladesh who follow the same agenda as he is.

Kanak is working against the developing agenda of PM Hasina about Bangladesh. Sitting in the US the vlogger is constantly instigating army officials and other diplomats to Cul-De-Sac the Hasina regime.

The interesting fact is that Kanak has never attacked DG DGDFI Md. Saiful Alam, which ideates that he got ties with DG’s father AKM Rafiqul Alam.

Maj. Gen. Saiful Alam has arranged a meeting between PM Hasina and his father AKM Rafiqul Alam. Saiful Alam being DG DGFI has high-level security clearance which made him arrange this meeting. Saiful Alam’s efforts of making his father a freedom fighter are more aggressive in media.

“Bangladesh Post” is a part of the conspiracy



Sharif Shahabuddin, the editor of a news blog the Bangladesh Post who played middleman between Rafigul Alam and the Sikder family, is playing a very aggressive role in the conspiracy to make AKM Rafigul Alam a freedom fighter by hook or by crook.

Bangladesh Post is constantly posting the constructed heroic stories of AKM Rafiqul Alam in a timely manner. The monetary benefit Sharif received with this relationship between him, and the Alams (Rafiqul Alam and his son the DG-DGFI Saiful Alam) made him glorify the grease-painted past of this former Pakistan supporter.

Editor of Bangladesh Post, Sharif Shabuddin is known within the Bangladesh media circle as an opportunist. He left the country couple of decades ago and only returned after Awami League came to power in 2009. There are many rumors centering Shabuddin, including extorting a large sum of money from various individuals and working as a lobbyist in various government offices with the active participation of AKM Rafiqul Alam.

Threat to Bangladesh-India friendship



The friendship between India and Bangladesh is not new. India played a very important role in the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. In the recent past, it has also been seen that several media groups are not helping the Hasina government maintain this relationship with India. The role of intelligence agencies is very crucial in foreign relations. Since Maj. Gen. Saiful Alam took the charge as DG of DGFI Bangladesh the media reports and relations between the two friendly nations started deteriorating. At this point, India can’t afford to lose a true friend. PM Hasina must has taken the notice of this ritual.

A growing country like Bangladesh should seriously be concerned about the appointment of the top security personnel. If people who made Bangla people suffer are given such superior and serious positions then no wonder Dhaka may fall again.

About the Author:

An investigative journalist. Formerly, correspondent of The Eastern Express, Hong Kong.