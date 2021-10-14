“Fake” pregnancy case adjourned to November 11

A Takoradi circuit court A, on Thursday, adjourned the case involving Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman at the centre of the “fake” pregnancy and Kidnap incident in Takoradi to November 11, 2021.

The substantive prosecutor could not be in court to clarify the evidence presented and help in the disclosure of all relevant documents.

Again, the lawyers of the accused were served with documents on the matter on the morning of Thursday, according to Lead Counsel, Mr Fifi Buckman.

The lead counsel told the court that it would be prudent for reorganization and appearance to enable the case management conference to begin.

The case management conference ensures that all relevant documents for the matter in question were ready and valid for actual trial in court.

Mr Micheal Cudjoe Ampadu, the presiding judge, granted the November 11 adjournment to enable the prosecution to reorganize.

Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons is standing trial for allegedly “faking” her pregnancy and subsequent kidnapping on September 16, a situation that brought about lots of social upheavals in the Western Region and the Nation as a whole.

In her first appearance in court on September 27, 2021, Josephine pleaded not guilty to deceiving public officers and making false publication about pregnancy and kidnapping contrary to section 208(1) of the criminal offences Act 2960 (Act29) to which she was granted bail in the sum of 50, 000 .00 cedis with two sureties one to be justified.