Fake Tech Sites and Free Videos Expose Millions to Cyber Threats, Study Reveals

South Africa recorded over 32 million malware incidents in 2024, the highest in Africa, as cybercriminals increasingly exploit fake Big Tech websites and free video platforms to target unsuspecting users, according to new research by cybersecurity firm NordVPN.

The findings highlight a surge in phishing scams impersonating global giants like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, alongside risks lurking on entertainment and video hosting sites.

Cybercriminals are weaponizing trusted brand names to trick users, with Google topping the list of most impersonated companies. Last year, researchers identified nearly 85,000 fake URLs mimicking Google services, followed by 6,000 fraudulent Facebook links and 5,000 counterfeit Microsoft pages. Fake domains posing as AT&T, Yahoo!, and Netflix also ranked high, each linked to roughly 4,000 malicious sites. “Scammers bank on brand recognition to lower victims’ guard,” said Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN. “People assume a Google-looking link is safe, but one typo could lead to stolen data.”

Beyond phishing, free video hosting platforms—particularly anime and sports streaming sites—have become hotbeds for malware, intrusive ads, and trackers. NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ blocked over 1.5 billion malware attempts on video sites in 2024 alone, with entertainment and sports domains flagged as high-risk. Adult content and file-sharing platforms followed closely, collectively ensnaring users in a web of privacy violations. Trackers, often hidden in ads or scripts, harvest data that can end up in criminal hands after breaches.

“These sites don’t just host malware—they bombard users with invasive ads and sell their data,” Warmenhoven added. NordVPN blocked nearly 7 billion ads and 119 billion trackers on video platforms this year, accounting for a quarter of all tracker interruptions globally.

The human cost of these threats is stark. Malware, often disguised in phishing emails or rogue downloads, can hijack devices, encrypt files, or steal sensitive information. Intrusive ads compound the danger, redirecting users to malicious sites or draining bandwidth with auto-play videos. South Africa, Kenya (23 million incidents), and Ghana (12 million) top Africa’s malware hotspots, reflecting weak defenses and high digital adoption rates.

To combat risks, experts urge vigilance. Warmenhoven advises scrutinizing links for typos (e.g., “Arnazon” instead of “Amazon”), avoiding unsolicited emails, and using anti-malware tools. “Free video sites are a minefield—ask yourself if that movie is worth compromising your data,” he warned. Other precautions include updating software regularly, limiting personal data shared online, and verifying downloads through trusted sources.

The study underscores a grim reality: as Africa’s digital footprint grows, so does its vulnerability. With cyberattacks now a daily threat, the line between convenience and catastrophe hinges on user caution—and smarter safeguards from governments and tech firms alike.

Methodology: Data sourced from NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™, analyzing global user activity from January 2024 to January 2025. NordVPN has no affiliation with brands mentioned in impersonation cases.