FAKS Investigative Service Names AG Godfred Yeboah Dame As Best Minister In 2021

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has been voted as the Best performing Minister of State in 2021 by FAKS Investigative Services.

FAKS Investigative Services arrived at the decision after conducting a survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Reginal Ministers.

The survey, which took place between the months of October and December 2021, was based on opinions from the public, assessment from the ministries, agencies, as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

The annual FAKS Investigative Services survey, apart from focusing on Ministers and their Deputies, also seeks public opinion on the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers of the State-Owned Enterprises in the country.

Respondents for the survey are journalists, students, traders, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers and academia.

FAKS said about 69 per cent of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55, while the remaining 31 per cent were between the ages of 56 and 77.

Based on FAKS Investigative System, some of the issues that stood out during the survey included the admission of 499 law students.

Mr Yaw Sarpong, the Leader of FAKS Investigative Services, presenting a plaque to the A-G in his office, said in their survey on the performance of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees, the AG scored very high marks for the skill he employed in getting all 499 law students to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.

Mr Dame accepting the award, said the main challenge he encountered during negotiations with the Ghana Legal Council on the way forward, was the competing interests of the Council, the body responsible for the decision that had been taken not to admit the students, and the legitimate demands of the 499 students.

He said during the negotiations, he employed the same zeal with which he practiced in private life to his public duty to find a lasting solution to what was clearly unfair treatment meted out against the 499 students.

The AG noted that, the award given to him was a reminder to him that the Office of the Attorney General “stands in the gap when it comes to the attainment of accountability, promotion of good governance and the creation of a sound atmosphere for the conduct of business in the country.”